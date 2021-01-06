BREAKING: Dr. Dre Hospitalized With Brain Aneurysm

(AllHipHop News)
UPDATE: Dr. Dre has released a statement through his Instagram account.
“I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”
Legendary Hip-Hop producer Dr. Dre is in the hospital, with a serious medical condition.
According to reports, the 55-year-old suffered a brain aneurysm On Monday (January 5th). The superstar producer is currently going under a variety of tests at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Sources told TMZ that Dre is stable, but they are still looking to figure out what caused his brain to start bleeding. The news comes in the middle of Dr. Dre’s divorce battle with his estranged wife, Nicole Young.
The pair are in the middle of a nasty fight over a fortune worth an estimated $850 million.
Nicole claims Dre forced her into signing a prenup which prevents her from getting access to his vast fortune earned from his investments in the music business, and the sale of his company Beats By Dre to Apple in August of 2014 for $3.6 billion in cash and stock.
Dre and Nicole Young were supposed to have another court date over Nicole’s request for $2 million a month in temporary spousal support tomorrow (January 6th). Dr. Dre will not be able to attend.
The mogul had been resisting Nicole’s attempt to get a seven-figure check each month, saying her expenses were actually around $293,306 – which he had been paying since their split. Nicole is also asking for $5 million from Dre to pay for her legal bills, another request he shot down through his lawyer, Laura Wasser.
Their blockbuster divorce has made headlines around the world.
Last month, Dr. Dre’s oldest daughter surfaced, alleging she had not spoken to her dad in over 17 years.
LaTanya Young blasted Dre, claiming he abandoned her and his other kids, Latoya, 36, and Ashley, whom he fathered with an old girlfriend named Lisa Johnson.
LaTanya blamed Nicole Young for driving a wedge between Dre and his children, and that he has never met his three grandchildren.