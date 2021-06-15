Dr. Dre Reveals Cause Of Brain Aneurysm And Now He Is Feeling “Fantastic”

Dr. Dre says he is feeling great and has fully recovered after having a brain aneurysm earlier this year!

Dr. Dre has finally broken his silence on the brain aneurysm that he suffered at the top of the year.

In the midst of his divorce from his ex-wife, Nicole Young, the former NWA artist found himself hospitalized, due to the pressure-based affliction.

The “Chronic” rapper shared in a Los Angeles Times interview his thoughts on the scary event.

He said, “It’s a really weird thing. I’ve never had high blood pressure. And I’ve always been a person that has always taken care of my health.

“But there’s something that happens for some reason with Black men and high blood pressure, and I never saw that coming. But I’m taking care of myself,” Dr. Dre continued. “And I think every Black man should just check that out and make sure things are OK with the blood pressure. I’m going to move on and, hopefully, live a long and healthy life,” he assured fans.

Dre then gave the community an update on how he feels currently. Dre said, “I’m feeling fantastic.”

We bet he is.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, a California judge has recently declared him as an eligible bachelor honoring the Hip-Hop mogul’s March 2021 request to have his divorce recognized as complete.