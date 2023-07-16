Dr. Dre Tells Kevin Hart What He Really Thinks About Current Hip-Hop

Dr. Dre also had a short list of rappers who he called “forever artists”—and that includes Kendrick Lamar.

Dr. Dre was a recent guest on Kevin Hart’s new show, Hart To Heart. During the conversation, the gangsta rap pioneer opened up about his feelings on current rap/Hip-Hop—and appeared to have mixed feelings. On one hand, he understands it’s going to continuously evolve, but on the other, he admits he’s not really into the majority of it.

“Hip-Hop is what it is,” Dre. Dre told Hart, “Anybody that’s talking about the state of Hip-Hop right now, when talking about it from a negative place, sounds like somebody’s f###in’ grandfather. This is just what it is. Hip-Hop is evolving. If you don’t like it, don’t listen to it, you know what I’m saying? I’m keepin’ it all the way 100 with you. Some of this s##t, most of this s##, I don’t like. I don’t listen to a lot of that s##t. But I’m not hatin’ on it. I’m never gonna hate on it.”

Dr. Dre did have a short list of rappers who he called “forever artists”—and that includes Kendrick Lamar. He said, “Kendrick Lamar is a real motherf### artist. Like, the true definition of the word. He could disappear for f###in’ five years or something like that and come back and f##k our heads up.” He added Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Michael Jackson and Prince as other examples of “forever artists.”

Dr. Dre should be making the press rounds more frequently as 2024 inches closer. According to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the lauded producer is part of the class of celebrities receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year. Angie Martinez, Toni Braxton, Brandy, Kerry Washington, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Mario Lopez, former Oakland Raider/actor Carl Weathers are among the other honorees. Posthumous stars will be given to Chadwick Boseman and Otis Redding.

“The Committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people,” Walk of Fame Chair Ellen K said. “We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway.”

In terms of Hip-Hop artists, Ice-T and Salt-n-Pepa were among the few to get their stars this year. In February, television mogul Dick Wolf, Public Enemy’s Chuck D, fellow Law & Order: SVU actress Mariska Hargitay, comedian Mike Epps, Ice Cube and Russell Simmons were on deck to see Ice-T’s unveiled. The dates of the forthcoming ceremonies haven’t been scheduled yet but will be announced throughout the year on the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s official website.