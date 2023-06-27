Dr. Dre, Brandy, Chadwick Bozeman Among 2024 Hollywood Walk Of Fame Class

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Many of your favorite stars will receive the highest recognition in Hollywood this year.

The new Hollywood Walk of Fame class has been revealed. According to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, it includes 31 names from the Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, Radio, Recording and Sports Entertainment categories.

Dr. Dre, Angie Martinez, Toni Braxton, Brandy, Kerry Washington, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Mario Lopez, former Oakland Raider/actor Carl Weathers are among the honorees. Posthumous stars will be given to Chadwick Boseman and Otis Redding.

“The Committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people,” Walk of Fame Chair Ellen K said. “We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway.”

In terms of Hip-Hop artists, Ice-T and Salt-n-Pepa were among the few to get their stars this year. In February, television mogul Dick Wolf, Public Enemy’s Chuck D, fellow Law & Order: SVU actress Mariska Hargitay, comedian Mike Epps, Ice Cube and Russell Simmons were on deck to see Ice-T’s unveiled. It was a full circle moment for Ice-T, who noted he used to wreak havoc on the same Hollywood streets in the 1980s.

The dates of the forthcoming ceremonies haven’t been scheduled yet but will be announced throughout the year on the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s official website.