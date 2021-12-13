Dr. Dre & Eminem Collab Leaks & Dre Announces New Marsha Ambrosius Album

Dr. Dre announced that he has finished recording an album with Marsha Ambrosius which he says “is some of my best work!!”

Dr. Dre has had an incredibly active 2021 after being discharged from hospital in January following treatment for a brain aneurysm.

One of the projects that have kept him busy was leaked on Sunday (Dec. 12) or at least a snippet was! 16 seconds of a track featuring Dr. Dre and his long-time friend and collaborator, Eminem emerged online. While not yet confirmed, the song is expected to feature in the upcoming update to GTA: V’s Online mode.

Listen To The Unnamed Dr. Dre & Eminem Snippet Below

Earlier this week, Rockstar Games announced that Dr. Dre would feature heavily in the new downloadable content. The update is set to include “a ton of new and unreleased exclusive tracks.”

As well as appearances from Snoop Dogg and Busta Rhymes, Dr. Dre also links with Anderson Paak on a song. Paak also took to Instagram to announce the update would be released on December 15.

“Say @drdre where you get them shrooms with the chocolate!? 😭🤣 #GTAtheContract drops on Wednesday!”

A New Marsha Ambrosius Album Is On The Way

Later on Sunday came the news that Dr. Dre has finished recording a new album with singer and songwriter Marsha Ambrosius. The legendary west-coast rapper took to Instagram to share the news “Casablanco” is complete.

“I just finished recording an album with Marsha Ambrosius. ‘Casablanco’ I had a blast!!” Dre captioned the photo. “This is some of my best work!!”

Dr. Dre previously worked with the English chanteuse on his 2015 album, “Compton.” The dulcet tones of Ambrosius feature on several tracks including “Darkside/Gone,” “Satisfiction,” and “Genocide.”

Furthermore, Ambrosius posted a picture with Dr. Dre on her Instagram page with a similar caption.

“I just finished recording an album with Dr. Dre ‘Casablanco,'” she revealed. “I had an amazing time!! This is some of my best work!!!”