Man, Listen: Dr. Dre Meets Anderson .Paak In The Metaverse On New Song!

Dr. Dre is about to com back with Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar. But the new song with Anderson .Paak is pure fire!

Dr. Dre is back.

We had it in the rumors before it dropped! And we knew about it way before then! I’ll just give you a tip: we’ve heard about Dr. Dre‘s new music for months and months. It’s no surprise, or rumor even, that Dr. Dre continually creates. However, he is such a perfectionist that a lot of that music ends up in a vault for no one to hear. He has solo songs, songs with other people, and songs by other people that are just sitting and collecting digital dust. However, it seems like Dr. Dre now has a method of distribution that works for him as well as collaborations that appease his ear.

There is a new track with him and Anderson .Paak that was recently released. And, it exists in the metaverse. Well, the metaverse in this instance is a video game. Grand Theft Auto seems to be the mode of distribution for Dr. Dre in 2021. And these guys are really good! What’s going to be particularly interesting is how they infuse the music and the story within the greater video game. And also, will the songs be released in full on various digital service providers like Spotify and Tidal? Also, how will the songs be portrayed in the upcoming Super Bowl festivities in with Dr. Dre will be anchoring a performance with Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar. Furthermore, it looks like Anderson .Paak might be involved since he’s on this featured song.

Nevertheless, people said it couldn’t be done, it wouldn’t be done and Dr. Dre would never release new music. Well, we can all say that

the naysayers were absolutely wrong! You can also say that your man Illseed is on point once again!

Breaking Rumors Is What I Do!!!!

