Dr. Dre’s Ex-Wife Claims He’s Spending Over $7 Million A Month

Dr. Dre’s ex-wife Nicole Young has accused him of spending more than $7 million a month as the former couple battles over a prenup agreement.

Nicole Young has accused her ex-husband Dr. Dre of spending millions of dollars amid their ongoing legal battle.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Young says Dr. Dre spent over $7 million monthly during the last five months. Young contends the Hip Hop mogul’s living lavishly while she’s down to $1 million with mounting lawyer fees.

“As it stands right now, the only financial resource Nicole has is the spousal support she receives from Andre,” her lawyer wrote. “Whereas Andre has unfettered access to $183 Million in cash accounts, which he unabashedly uses to fund his luxurious lifestyle, including extravagant purchases of fine art (in the last 5 months, he has spent over $7 Million per month).”

Young made the claim about Dr. Dre’s extravagant spending as she seeks to move forward with a trial. The former couple is battling over spousal support and the validity of a prenup agreement.

Although Young admits to signing a prenup before they got married in 1996, she says Dr. Dre tore up the agreement years later. The Aftermath Entertainment founder insists this never happened and wants it enforced.

Dr. Dre requested a stay for the upcoming trial, but Young objected to postponing the proceedings. She argues her ex has a significant advantage if it drags out due to his financial situation.

A judge hasn’t made a ruling on the trial delay at the time of publishing.