Dr. Dre Stars In Grand Theft Auto Online Story Expansion

Dr. Dre and his unreleased music are being added to Grand Theft Auto Online as part of a story expansion called The Contract.

Rockstar Games has announced a story expansion called The Contract, which prominently features Dr. Dre. The update casts the Aftermath Entertainment founder as a character in the popular multiplayer game.

The Contract brings back Franklin Clinton, one of Grand Theft Auto V’s main characters, for a story centered around Dr. Dre. In the expansion, Clinton runs a “celebrity solutions agency” and gets hired to help out the Hip Hop mogul.

Grand Theft Auto Online players are given a mission to recover Dr. Dre’s lost phone, which contains unreleased music. The previously unheard songs include a collaboration with Anderson .Paak, who’s also a character in the game, and Snoop Dogg.

In the years since he and his accomplices knocked over the Union Depository, Los Santos hustler Franklin Clinton has been making moves of his own.



The unreleased music isn’t just part of a storyline either. Players will get to listen to Dr. Dre’s songs on the radio stations in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Rockstar Games says it’s adding “an eclectic new radio station from some very special guest hosts, huge first-of-their-kind updates to existing radio stations including a ton of new and unreleased exclusive tracks from Dr. Dre and a heavy-hitting line-up of artists, plus additional opportunities for agency work including choice hits for players willing to get their hands dirty, plus new weapons, vehicles and much more.”

The Contract is scheduled to be released on December 15. Learn more about Grand Theft Auto Online’s upcoming expansion here.