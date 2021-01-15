Dr. Dre Released from Cedars-Sinai, Will Be Monitored Around The Clock After Brain Aneurysm

(AllHipHop News)
Rap mogul Dr. Dre is on the road to recovery after suffering a brain aneurysm almost two weeks ago, on January 5th.
Dr. Dre spent 10 days undergoing a battery of tests and thankfully, he was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit today (January 15th.)
According to reports, the 55-year-old, born Andre Young, will be monitored 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for the next few weeks.
Unfortunately, doctors at Cedars-Sinai or unable to figure out why Dre had a brain aneurysm in the first place, but his rehabilitation is going great.
Shortly after he was hospitalized, Dr. Dre put widespread rumors about his declining health to rest with a statement.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CJsHFm7pS5q/?igshid=ddspokzo6myn
“Thanks to my family, friends, and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team,” Dr. Dre said. “I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”
Dre’s discharge from the hospital is a good indicator that he has not suffered from any serious neurological damage for the scariest incident.