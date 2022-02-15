Dr. Dre Reveals NFL’s “Minor Changes” To Super Bowl Set, “No Problem” With Eminem Taking The Knee

Dr. Dre also shared some exciting news about Mary J. Blige, even though he had to apologize for breaking the news without warning!

Dr. Dre has opened up about Sunday’s epic Super Bowl Halftime Show featuring Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent.

The West Coast legend revealed the NFL’s concerns and confirmed they had no problem with Eminem taking the knee.

“There were a few things that we had to change but it was like really minor things,” Dr. Dre told TMZ on Monday (Feb. 14). “Em taking the knee, that was him doing that on his own and there was no problem with that.”

TMZ also asked Dr. Dre about Kendrick Lamar’s performance, specifically if the words “We hate the Popo” were removed or censored from “Alright.” However, while he did not address that line, Dre confirmed the NFL requested a change.

“The beginning of Kendrick’s set,” explained Dr. Dre. “He says if Piru’s and Crips all got along, they had a problem with that, so we had to take that out, no big deal, we get it.”

The NFL had also addressed the claim they tried to stop Eminem from taking a knee. “We watched all elements of the show during multiple rehearsals this week and were aware that Eminem was going to do that,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement.

Dr. Dre & Mary J. Blige Are Working On New Music

Dr. Dre also let slip that he and Mary J. Blige went straight back to his home studio following the Super Bowl. “We went downstairs to the studio and she was playing me samples and we were just vibing out,” Dre said.

Revealing the reason for their session he said, “because we’re talking about working together on her next project.” However, the technology mogul admitted he wasn’t sure if he was supposed to be making the information public. “I’m sorry Mary,” Dr. Dre said, although he did say they had a lot of fun. According to Dr. Dre. He had “a house full of amazing talent” that night, including actor Don Cheadle.

Watch the full interview below.