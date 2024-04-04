Dr. Dre Reveals Why He Still Kicks Himself In The Ass Over Record Collection

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dr. Dre used to own a massive vinyl collection featuring 80,000 records, which he stored at a warehouse with a bar.

Dr. Dre regretted selling his massive record collection. The Hip-Hop legend criticized himself for getting rid of 80,000 copies of classic vinyl during an appearance on the Behind the Patrol podcast.

“There’s another story to that that I’m really not proud of,” Dr. Dre told host Lindsey Renee. “I had a collection of records. I had over 80,000 albums that I stored in a warehouse. And at a certain point, I think it was the early 2000s, I sold all of my wax. And I’m kicking myself in the ass still about that.”

Renee questioned why Dr. Dre sold his record collection. He recalled how he rarely visited the warehouse where he kept the albums, so he eventually decided to sell them. But years later, he wished he kept his records.

“It was a warehouse – I had a turntable in there and a bar and everything,” he said. “And then all of a sudden, it just turned into a bill because I was never going. I was like, ‘Okay.’ It took me 10 years to decide to sell. And I finally did and I’m really p##### off at myself about that.”

Last month, Dr. Dre received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and many more of the N.W.A member’s collaborators attended the ceremony.

“I’m incredibly grateful for your support throughout the years,” Dr. Dre told the crowd. “Most of us have grown up together. And at nearly 60 years old, you’re still rocking with me, and I really appreciate that. Thank you so much.”

He added, “I’m nowhere near done. You better believe there’s a lot more coming.”

The acclaimed producer and Snoop Dogg are working on a new album titled Missionary. Dr. Dre also mentioned he did some songs for Eminem’s next album, which is supposed to drop in 2024.