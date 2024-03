Hosted by Big Boy, the ceremony was also attended by Jimmy Iovine, Fred Wreck, DJ Quik, Kurupt, Royce Da 5’9, Top Dawg and more.

A reunion of epic proportions took place on Tuesday (March 19), when Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent descended on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. The Hip-Hop legends were on deck for Dr. Dre’s long-awaited Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony, which was hosted by radio personality Big Boy and attended by the likes of Jimmy Iovine, Xzibit, Paul Rosenberg, Fred Wreck, DJ Quik, Kurupt, Royce Da 5’9, Top Dawg, DJ Battlecat and Los Angeles City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez.

“I’m incredibly grateful for your support throughout the years,” Dr. Dre told the crowd. “Most of us have grown up together. And at nearly 60 years old, you’re still rocking with me, and I really appreciate that. Thank you so much. Which is really good, because I’m nowhere near done. You better believe there’s a lot more coming.”

He added elsewhere, “Pouring my whole soul and self into my passion for Hip-Hop led me on a pathway to an incredible career, and I’ve been fortunate enough to make a living doing exactly what I love to do,”

Snoop Dogg also took the podium to welcome his “brother from another mother” to the famed sidewalk.

“I want to thank me,” he said, referencing his own song. “I want to thank me for taking the call from Warren and Dr. Dre in 1991. I want to thank me for listening to Dre over the years and letting him be my teacher, mentor, brother, guardian, protector and most importantly a good friend.”

In addition to Dr. Dre’s star, Soto-Martinez officially declared March 19 as Dre Day in the city and presented Dr. Dre with a framed plaque to commemorate the occasion. Dr. Dre is expected to make an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! alongside Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent following the ceremony.

Dr. Dre, a 9x-time Grammy Award winner, began his career as a member of the World Class Wreckin’ Cru before co-founding the revolutionary group N.W.A. In 2016, N.W.A became the fifth rap group to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. They were honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award earlier this year. Dr. Dre’s solo career began with the 1992 release The Chronic, which has been certified 3x-platinum by the RIAA, reached the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 and won a Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance of “Let Me Ride.”

His career has been far from perfect, however. In 1991, he brutally assaulted Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes over an interview he was upset about. In the 2017 HBO documentary The Defiant Ones, he called the incident a “blemish” on who he is as a man. Dre’s wife of 24 years, Nicole Young, filed for divorce in 2020 citing abuse. Their divorce was finalized in 2021 with Dr. Dre agreeing to pay Young $100 million.