Dr. Dre Reveals Cause Behind Three Strokes Following 2021 Brain Aneurysm

The rap mogul, known for his pioneering contributions to the music industry, made the candid admission speaking with James Corden for SiriusXM’s This Life of Mine, shedding light on the severity of his health struggles.

Dr. Dre has opened up about facing not just one, but three strokes in the aftermath of his harrowing brain aneurysm in 2021. The rap mogul, known for his pioneering contributions to the music industry, made the candid admission speaking with James Corden for SiriusXM’s This Life of Mine, shedding light on the severity of his health struggles.

Following his hospitalization for a brain aneurysm in January 2021, Dr. Dre’s recovery journey seemed to be relatively smooth. The initial incident sparked concern among fans and peers alike, but the extent of his health complications has only recently been divulgued. Revealing the staggering toll the ordeal took on his body, Dr. Dre disclosed that he suffered three subsequent strokes, underscoring the gravity of his medical crisis.

“It’s just something that you can’t control that just happens and during those two weeks, I had three strokes,” he said. He continued, looking back on what took him to the hospital, “I got up and I went on about my day, and I thought that I could just lay down and take a nap. My son had a female friend that was there and was like, ‘No, we need to take you to the hospital.’ So they took me to urgent care. Next thing you know, I’m blacking out. I’m in and out of consciousness, and I ended up in the ICU. I was there for two weeks. I’m hearing the doctors coming in and saying, ‘You don’t know how lucky you are.’”

Dr. Dre was eventually told he had high blood pressure, something he wasn’t aware of. In fact, he thought he was perfectly healthy.

“Nobody could give me an answer,” he said. “I had no idea that I had high blood pressure or anything like that because I’m on my health s###. I’m lifting weights, I’m running, I’m doing everything I can to keep myself healthy. High blood pressure in Black men, that’s just what it is. They call it the silent killer. You just have no idea, so you know, you have to keep your s### checked.”

Dr. Dre was told he was lucky to be alive—that’s how dire his situation was.

t’s crazy, so now knowing that I had no control over that. It’s just something that could happen out of the blue. You wake up and you go, ‘S### OK, I’m here.’ I’m at Cedars-Sinai hospital and they weren’t allowing anybody to come up, meaning visitors or family or anything like that, because of COVID, but they allowed my family to come in. I found out later, they called them up so they could say their last goodbyes because they thought I was outta here.”

Find the full interview here.