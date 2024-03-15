Dr. Dre Speaks On Sibling-Like Rivalry With Snoop Dogg: “He Does Too Much”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg have been working together for three decades, but the two don’t always see eye-to-eye.

Dr. Dre wished his friend Snoop Dogg would stop getting involved in so many ad campaigns, businesses and other endeavors. The Aftermath Entertainment founder admitted he’s frustrated by Snoop’s lack of focus on SiriusXM’s This Life of Mine with James Corden.

“I personally think he does too much s### and we’ve been battling and bumping heads about [it],” Dr. Dre said. “Hell yeah I tell him that. I’m always in my big brother mode. I always tell him like, ‘Why the f### are you doing this and that? Come on.’ He’s like, ‘Let me live Dr. Dre, cuz. Let me do my thing, man. Do I bother you about the s### you doing, cuz?’

He continued, “So we have our—I call it sibling rivalries and s### like that, but I would love it if he’d just … focus on this thing and make sure this thing right here that we’re working on is the best that it can be.”

Dr. Dre and Snoop launched an alcoholic canned drink called Gin & Juice in February. The two are also working on a new album titled Missionary, which remained a work-in-progress due to Dr. Dre’s perfectionism.

“I said, ‘Let’s make a whole album,’ and Snoop’s crazy ass is like, ‘Cuz, we can get this whole album done in two weeks,’” the renowned producer told Corden. “I’m like, ‘No we can’t. Nah, we’re not doing that.’ Snoop recently said on some interview, ‘Dr. Dre says I need two more days and he said that to me like 85 times,’ so yeah. I just want to get it done and get it right. That’s all it is.”

Earlier this week, the Hollywood Walk of Fame announced Dr. Dre will receive a star on March 19. The star will be placed next to Snoop’s spot on the Walk of Fame.