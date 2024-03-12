Dr. Dre Scores Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Next To Snoop Dogg

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dr. Dre spoke at Snoop Dogg’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony and now the D-O-Double-G will return the favor.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame announced plans to immortalize Dr. Dre in Los Angeles. The Hip-Hop legend will receive a star next to his old pal Snoop Dogg on the Walk of Fame at a ceremony on March 19.

“Dr. Dre’s contributions to the music industry are undeniable and have left an indelible mark on popular culture,” Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said. “As a producer, rapper, and entrepreneur, Dr. Dre has continuously pushed boundaries and set new standards for excellence. It is with great pride that we honor his incredible career and extraordinary impact by awarding him a star on the Walk of Fame. Dr. Dre’s star will serve as a lasting symbol of his immense talent and enduring legacy in the world of music. What is special regarding the location chosen for Dr. Dre’s star is that it will be next to the star of his longtime friend Snoop Dogg!”

Snoop Dogg and Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine will be the guest speakers for the ceremony. Radio personality Big Boy will emcee the event.

Dr. Dre will be presented with the 2,775th star in Walk of Fame history. He secured the star in the recording category.

Snoop Dogg will return a favor by speaking at Dr. Dre’s Walk of Fame ceremony. The N.W.A member was one of the speakers at Snoop Dogg’s star ceremony in 2018.

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg remained close friends and collaborators three decades after they began working together. The two most recently teamed up for a new line of canned alcoholic drinks, which were appropriately named Gin & Juice.

“Together, we always try to create magic, we’re having fun being creative, and everything about this product is really us,” Dr. Dre said. “There’s passion behind it, and friendship and love and a culture. We’re shooting to make everything we do magnificent, and fortunately, most of the time we hit the target.”

Watch Gin & Juice’s rollout ad below.