Dr. Dre Says Marjorie Taylor Greene Trampled On Constitution By Using “Still D.R.E.”

Dr. Dre’s lawyer hit Marjorie Taylor Greene with a cease-and-desist letter after she used the “Still D.R.E.” instrumental in a social media video.

Attorney Howard King demanded Greene stop her unauthorized use of Dr. Dre’s music on Monday (January 9). King admonished the Republican politician for exploiting his client’s work to promote her “divisive and hateful political agenda” in the letter obtained by TMZ.

“We’re writing because we think an actual lawmaker should be making laws not breaking laws, especially those embodied in the Constitution by the founding fathers,” King wrote to Greene. “The United States Copyright Act says a lot of things, but one of the things it says is that you can’t use someone else’s song for your political campaign promotions unless you get permission from the owner of the copyright in the song, a step you failed to take.”

Greene’s video promoted herself as a key figure in the vote to elect Kevin McCarthy as the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. Dr. Dre’s “Still D.R.E.” beat played in the background of the footage, which didn’t still well with the Hip-Hop mogul.

“I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” Dr. Dre told TMZ.

Twitter removed Greene’s video, citing a report by the copyright owner. The controversial congresswoman took a shot at Dr. Dre after getting locked out of her Twitter account.

“While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs,” she told TMZ.

Greene is known for her racist rhetoric and conspiratorial beliefs. Last year, she won her reelection in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.