Dr. Dre Selling California Beach House For $20 Million

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Dr. Dre is putting up his massive beachfront mansion for sale and he’s going to make a huge profit off the deal. Read more!

Now that he is divorced, there are things that producer Dr. Dre is shedding to get ready for the next phase of his life.

According to the NY Post, one of the possessions he is letting go of is his California beach house. For over 20 years, he has called this Pacific Coast Highway property his vacation home, but no more.

He has put it up for sale on the market for $20 million. The agent assigned to the property is Westside Estate’s Kurt Rappaport.

The 9,000-square-foot mansion was purchased in 2000 for about $4.8 million, Dirt reported, and has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and several more additions since the Youngs have taken over.

Nicole Young, the producer’s now ex-wife, lived in the three-story home.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Dr. Dre and Young had a long, intense, and messy divorce. At one point, Dre was hospitalized, while Young was asking for support until a judge could award her a figure that could allow her to maintain the life she has become accustomed to.

But now, since the divorce is finally a wrap and she has received $100 million in a massive settlement, it was determined the entertainer-turned-mogul responsible for the careers of Eminem, 50 Cent, and so many more, will get to keep the real estate properties, stock options purchased during the marriage and the rights to all of his music.