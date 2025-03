Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “all-new elevated nightlife destination” is scheduled to open on Thursday (April 4).

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are opening their first Still G.I.N. Lounge in Nashville next month, an “all-new elevated nightlife destination located downtown in the restored catacombs of the historic building that houses Nashville Live,” according to the press release.

The menu will offer craft cocktails such as the Platinum Negroni, Bee’s Knees, OG-OF and Nashville Nightcap featuring the duo’s flagship spirit, Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop. The lounge will have a rotation of local DJs, live performances and playlists catering to Hip-Hop, R&B and funk fans.

“Our collaboration with Live! Hospitality and Entertainment offers an authentic way to enjoy this ultra-premium spirit we’re so proud of,” Still G.I.N. Chief Strategy Officer Andrew Gill said. “We want to continue to give people memorable experiences to discover and appreciate the defiantly smooth Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop.”

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg expanded their legendary partnership in October 2024 with the launch of Still G.I.N. Distilled in the United States using artisanal vapor distillation in copper pots, the ultra-premium gin boasts a vibrant citrus-forward profile with notes of tangerine, jasmine and coriander.

The ingredients, such as hand-peeled citrus and hand-crushed spices, are carefully processed to create a complex yet smooth flavor. Dr. Dre emphasized it’s not just a celebrity endorsement but a product crafted “from the ground up,” mirroring their dedication to excellence seen in past ventures like Beats headphones.

Snoop Dogg added that the gin embodies their shared history with the spirit, dating back to their studio days when they wrote the 1993 Doggystyle single “Gin and Juice.” The collaboration follows the duo’s earlier success with their Gin & Juice canned cocktails.

The Still G.I.N. Lounge is expected to open on Thursday (April 4) and promises to bring a “smooth sophistication of a top-tier cocktail lounge with the energy and cultural influence of the legendary duo.”

Snoop and Dre’s latest endeavor follows their Missionary album, which arrived last December. The project debuted at No. 20 on the Billboard 200 with 38,000 album-equivalent units earned in the first week and featured 50 Cent, Eminem, Method Man, Sting and Jelly Roll.