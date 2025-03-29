Dr. Dre’s “Angry” Texts Prompted Former Doc To Sport Bulletproof Vest

During the hearing, a judge said he disagreed with the mogul that the 11 text messages he sent to Charles Sophy in 2023 should be stricken from the lawsuit

Dr. Dre suffered a loss in court on Thursday (March 27), when a judge decided not to toss out several texts in the $10 million civil harassment lawsuit filed against him by his former psychiatrist.

During the hearing, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark H. Epstein said he disagreed with Dr. Dre that the 11 text messages he sent to Charles Sophy in 2023 should be stricken from the lawsuit “because they were made in furtherance of either Dre’s constitutional right to free speech or his protected right to pursue litigation,” per Rolling Stone.

“It looks like a bunch of angry [messages] and I don’t see how they further the process of a medical board complaint,” Epstein said. “He’s just hurling insults.”

Dr. Dre claimed in his motion to dismiss that he had already planned to pursue legal action against Sophy when he sent the initial text messages. Young alleged that Sophy, who served as a family therapist and mediator during Young’s 2021 divorce from Nicole Young, had committed malpractice. Specifically, Young accused Sophy of attempting to damage his relationship with his son and encouraging the disclosure of financial records to the media to pressure Young into an unfair divorce settlement.

Young admitted to using strong language in his texts due to his deep upset over Sophy’s alleged unethical conduct. The messages included derogatory terms and warnings that Sophy would “have to pay” and that he had “f##### with the wrong one.” Sophy, however, denied any wrongdoing and interpreted the texts as threats of physical violence. He claimed the messages left him “terrified” and led him to wear a “bulletproof cap and vest” in public.

Epstein, reviewing the case, expressed skepticism towards Young’s argument that the texts were protected speech related to potential legal action. The judge indicated they didn’t appear to contribute to a legitimate medical board complaint.

Judge Epstein expressed skepticism about the first eight text messages sent by Dr. Dre to Sophy, stating they appeared to lack any substantive connection to a legal process. The judge noted that a text message from March 5, 2023, might partially qualify for protection. In this message, Young demanded a written apology and warned of further action.

Dre’s attorney Jackson Trugman argued that his client’s intent was to hold Sophy accountable for alleged misconduct and to seek an explanation and apology. Trugman framed these requests as objectives of the mogul’s planned legal actions. He explained that the initial messages were sent late at night during a moment of frustration, with Dre providing additional context the following morning.

Despite Trugman’s arguments, Epstein remained unconvinced, questioning where Dre had actually asked for an explanation in the messages, aside from the ninth text. The judge reiterated that he couldn’t see any indication that the messages were aimed at gathering information for a medical board complaint or lawsuit.

“Where does he seek an explanation, other than in text message nine?” Judge Epstein asked. “I don’t see anything that would suggest that all of this is in furtherance of getting information to go to the medical board or to file litigation … Was he mad? Sure he was mad. Did he use terms I wouldn’t necessarily use? Well, I don’t know, maybe I would use them. But it’s the lack of a linkage.”

He added, “For the plaintiff to say something to the defendant like, ‘You’re a p############,’ I’m not sure that’s furthers the public discourse. That, I think, is private communication.”

In a 10th text sent April 25, 2023, Dre again called Sophy a “p############” and said he wasn’t “going anywhere” until Sophy answered for his actions. In a final text sent August 4, 2023, Dre wrote, “Don’t worry, I haven’t forgot about you.”

Sophy’s lawyer, Christopher Frost, said he agreed with the judge’s tentative order.

“Just because [Young] happens to also file a medical board complaint doesn’t mean he gets to abuse my client,” Frost said. “All he’s doing is hurling abusive insults.”

Epstein declined to issue a final ruling, saying he was taking the matter under submission. If he adopts his tentative, all but a portion of the ninth text will stay in the lawsuit as the complaint continues toward a trial.

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young finalized their divorce in December 2021 after a contentious 18-month legal battle. The settlement resulted in his ex-wife receiving $100 million, paid in two $50 million installments, along with four vehicles and her jewelry.

Dre, whose net worth was estimated at $820 million, retained the majority of his assets, including seven properties, six vehicles, his master recordings and Apple stocks. The couple had been married for 24 years and have two adult children. She initially contested their 1996 prenuptial agreement and accused Dre of abuse, allegations he vehemently denied.