Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg’s “Missionary” Short Film Is Action-Packed Adrenaline Rush

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg join forces on “Missionary,’!blending new perspectives with echoes of their storied partnership

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg have reunited on a new short film tied to Snoop’s latest album, Missionary.

The project, released jointly by Death Row, Aftermath and Interscope Records, marks the iconic duo’s first major collaboration since 1993’s Doggystyle, an album that redefined West Coast Hip-Hop and cemented their legacy as trailblazers in the genre.

The partnership between Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre has always been built on trust and mutual respect, something Dre touched on while describing his role in shaping the project.

“It comes along with a massive amount of trust,” Dr. Dre said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “And you know, Snoop’s putting his entire career and his legacy and everything that he’s built in my hands. So I have to really nurture that and make sure it’s presented in the right way.”

One of the focal points of the new album is “Last Dance With Mary Jane,” a standout track that features Tom Petty and Jelly Roll.

Dr. Dre shared the backstory of Petty’s connection to the track, recalling a conversation with the rock icon, facilitated by Interscope co-founder Jimmy Iovine.

“I have this video clip with Tom Petty saying, ‘If Dre ever samples the song Mary Jane’s Last Dance, he’s going to have an instant hit on his hands.’”

With a blend of nostalgia and a forward-looking sound, the track exemplifies the depth of the duo’s artistry.

Snoop Dogg views Missionary as a reflection of his maturity as an artist and the creative energy Dr. Dre continues to bring out in him.

“We [still] in love with what we do. I’m peaking right now and Dr. Dre see that,” Snoop explained. “He brings the best out of me because he’s particular about everything I say, the way I deliver it, the f#####’ music and the concept of the songs..”