Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Thinks His Side Pieces May Be Wearing Her Furs In New Court Docs

(AllHipHop News)
Rap mogul Dr. Dre’s estranged wife is demanding access to the couple’s marital home so she can clear out her personal belongings.
Nicole Young filed new documents in the pair’s messy divorce, asking lawmakers to allow her access to the Brentwood, California home she once shared with Dre, claiming she left with a “bare minimum” last year as the rap boss yelled obscenities at her, and told her to “go to Malibu,” where the couple has a coastal retreat.
According to Nicole, she left behind designer handbags, couture clothing, and 20 fur coats in a “cedar and temperature-controlled” closet.
In her documents, obtained by TMZ, Nicole also alleges several women have posted photos and videos inside the house, and she fears they may be trying on her stuff for size.
She’s also worried that someone attending one of her estranged husband’s parties could damage or make off with something of value.