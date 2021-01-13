Dr. Dre’s Wife Suffering From Post-Traumatic Stress Syndrome Over His Violent Behavior

(AllHipHop News)
Dr. Dre’s wife has made some new shocking claims against the super-producer as their divorce proceedings winds through the court.
According to filings that were just recently made public, Nicole Young has accused Dre of shocking, violent behavior.
Nicole reiterated her claims that her soon to be ex-husband has a violent temper.
To back up her allegations, Nicole told the court that Dr. Dre held a gun to her head two different times, during their 24-year marriage.
The first incident happened in 2000, while the second alleged act of abuse happened in 2001. According to Nicole, Dre also punched her in the face twice: once in 1999, and again in 2000.
And, Nicole insists more recent acts of extreme anger from Dr. Dre left her terrorized in her own home.
“Andre kicked down the door to a bedroom in which I was hiding from his rage in 2016,” Nicole Young said. “Andre has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome.”
Nicole maintains that she was forced to sign a prenuptial agreement under the threat of violence, something Dr. Dre has adamantly denied.
Dr. Dre Presents “Ripped Up” Prenup To Court And Sinks Ex-Wife’s Shot At Billions
Dre, who is currently hospitalized in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai after suffering a brain aneurysm, recently agreed to advance his wife $2 million to cover her living expenses as they sort out their finances.
Dre and Nicole Young are battling it out over an $850 million fortune.
The Aftermath/Beats By Dre mogul claims Nicole signed an ironclad prenup, while Nicole alleges she signed the agreement under the threat of violence at the hands of Dre himself.