Drake Will Make History Headlining UK’s Wireless Festival Three Nights Straight

Drake will make history at the Wireless Festival in London, becoming the first artist to headline all three nights when the event returns to Finsbury Park from July 11-13, 2025.

The festival, marking its 20th anniversary, will feature the Canadian rapper delivering a fresh set each night, complete with an array of special guests.

The opening night will see Drake joined by longtime collaborator PartyNextDoor and R&B powerhouse Summer Walker.

Saturday’s performance will feature The Mandem, while the grand finale on Sunday will feature Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy and dancehall icon Vybz Kartel.

The announcement is a major moment for Drake’s relationship with the UK, a connection he has long embraced both musically and culturally.

Teasers for the event include quintessential London imagery interspersed with his signature OVO owl logo, signaling a triumphant return to British soil.

IT’S BEEN A WHILE BUT THE BOY IS HOME 🇬🇧



For our 20th anniversary.… @Drake will headline all THREE nights with three different setlists.https://t.co/TYiE06jNRA for pre-sale info.

General sale on Wednesday 19th Feb at 12pm GMT.@burnaboy @partynextdoor @IAMSUMMERWALKER… pic.twitter.com/CfmMGq0DnC — Wireless Festival (@WirelessFest) February 16, 2025

Tickets for the festival go on sale February 19 at noon GMT, with demand expected to be overwhelming given both the milestone anniversary and Drake’s unprecedented triple-night billing.

Wireless Festival has firmly established itself as a premier event for Hip-Hop, R&B, and grime that draws thousands to the heart of London each year.

The 2024 edition featured heavyweight names like Nicki Minaj, Future, 21 Savage, J Hus, and Doja Cat, along with Ice Spice, Asake, Rema, Gunna, Sean Paul and Sexyy Red.