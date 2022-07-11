Nicki Minaj Fans Held Back By Cops At Wireless Festival After Jumping The Gates 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj fans caused chaos in Finsbury Park, London, as they clamored to get a good spot to see her headline set at the festival.

Nicki Minaj has one of the most loyal armies of die-hard fans in the world of super-stardom. Her fan base, known collectively as the Barbz, go to great lengths in supporting the New York rapper and regularly beef with other fan bases online.

However, their most recent clash was with London’s Metropolitan Police force ahead of Nicki Minaj’s headline set at the city’s Wireless Festival on Sunday (Jul. 10).

A sea of Barbz surged the barriers outside the venue and fought to get through the police line before the event began. Some fans jumped over gates, attempting to bypass the crowd to secure a prime spot to watch Nicki Minaj onstage.

Nicki Minaj Fans Shut Down The Streets Of London

The impact to see Nicki Minaj today is crazy. pic.twitter.com/JTPmFJ06uV — 🦄 (@HARDWHlTE) July 10, 2022

According to U.K. publication The Evening Standard, local authorities had to close more than one neighboring road to “enable crowd safety management.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed they had to place “a brief hold on people being admitted to the event,” after attendees jumped the gates. “This caused a large crowd to form in the area around the site.”

However, organizers controlled the crowd, and Nicki Minaj went on to perform as scheduled. After the show, she shared a series of clips on Instagram, including once taken by JT of City Girls.

“🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 so in love with this crowd tonight,” penned Nicki Minaj. “Wow 🫶🏽♥️ I’m working on smthng for my fans tonight & tmrw as well. I’ll keep you guys posted. @wirelessfest @thegirljt you so propa for sending me this video of tonight. 💕🎀😘” she added.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj had to calm the Barbz during a recent IG Live chat after attempting to shut down pregnancy rumors.

“Oh, I did mean to tweet this: ‘I’m not fat, y’all, I’m pregnant,” she said. However, she quickly backtracked, clarifying that she meant to say she was “fat, not pregnant.” Watch the video here on AllHipHop.