Drake Accused Of Not Clearing Two Songs On ‘For All The Dogs’ Album

The Pet Shop Boys and rapper Rye Rye called out Drake for not getting their permission to use their respective works on his For All the Dogs album. The Pet Shop Boys claimed the OVO star interpolated their single “West End Girls” without the duo’s approval. Rye Rye raised concerns over the sampling of her Blaqstarr collaboration “Shake It to the Ground” for the 21 Savage-assisted track “Calling for You.”

“Surprising to hear @Drake singing the chorus of ‘West End girls’ in the track ‘All the Parties’ on his new album,” the Pet Shop Boys wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “No credit given or permission requested.”

Rye Rye vented on social media, noting how it wasn’t the first time Drake sampled the Baltimore-bred rapper without giving her credit. He previously used “Shake It to the Ground” for his song “Currents,” which appeared on 2022’s Honestly, Nevermind album.

“REALLY @Drake MY VOCALS AGAIN? & NO CREDIT?” Rye Rye wrote. “I really wanna be flattered but I feel like it’s trolling ATP OMG …one of my fave artists doing this I don’t know how to feel anymore but thank you for reminding me that my 15 year old vocals are still legendary.”

She added, “The producers are using it but he still as the artist has to clear the samples… like they used lil Jon chair squeaking sample illegally but then have him and everybody on that song credit but not me and blaqstarr.”

Drake’s For All the Dogs album dropped on Friday (October 6). He announced plans to temporarily step back from music following the project’s release.