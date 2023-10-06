Drake Explains Why He’s Taking A Break From Music

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake told fans he’s not going to make music for “maybe a year” after dropping his ‘For All the Dogs’ album.

Drake decided to take a step back from music following the release of his For All the Dogs album. The OVO star announced his hiatus on his SiriusXM radio show Table For One, telling fans he needed to address stomach problems he’s been dealing with for years.

“I probably won’t make music for a little bit, I’m gonna be honest,” Drake said. “I got some other things that I need to do for some other people that I made promises to, but I probably won’t make music for a little bit.”

He continued, “I need to focus on my health, first and foremost. And I’ll talk about that soon enough. Nothing crazy, but I want people to be healthy in life. And I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach … So, I need to focus on my health and I need to get right. And I’ma do that … I don’t even know what ‘a little bit’ is. Maybe a year or something. Maybe a little longer.”

Drake dropped his new album For All the Dogs on Friday (October 6). The 23-track project featured collaborations with J. Cole, 21 Savage, SZA, Bad Bunny, Sexyy Red and more.

