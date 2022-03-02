Drake Announces Live Online Betting Event: Will Give Winnings Away To Fans

Drake is linking with Stake to deliver a live event where he will be playing for “some real money” which he will give away to his fans.

Drake is sharing his love of gambling with his fans, announcing a live event in collaboration with Canadian online betting platform Stake.

He took to social media to share a trailer for the event. The visuals feature Drake engaged in his love of roulette, scoring big wins online and on the basketball court. Titled “Drake on Stake,” he revealed that any winnings he makes from the live event will go to his fans.

“It was inevitable 🤑🤑🤑 Drake and @stake have come together 🤞🏽,” he wrote in the caption. “I am going to be announcing a date for an upcoming live event where I play to win some real money and give it all to you because what’s better than sharing the love with my people 💴 stay tuned for details.”

The 6 God often displays his passion for throwing a few bucks down, whether on sports or casino games like blackjack or roulette.

Imagine having Drake on your Stake code 😄 pic.twitter.com/TiEk7Q6qOn — banksy (@banksy_311) January 28, 2022

“Drake spotted gambling on @Stake Earlier today, he posted an Instagram story doing a $215,000 on Lightning Roulette Crazy stuff 🤯”

Crazy stuff 🤯 pic.twitter.com/uRrLHCkPqt — Virex (@virex1337) January 28, 2022

Drake Wins Big On The Super Bowl

Drake is no stranger to big winnings from his ventures in online betting. During last month’s Super Bowl, Drake bet a light $1.2 million and took home more than a cool quarter mil in profits. He wagered about $1.25 million in bitcoin over three bets on the game. He lost one and won two on the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

“All bets are in on the family,” Drake wrote, celebrating his two wins on Instagram.

Meanwhile, according to the Los Angeles Times, Drake has scored himself his first L.A. home. The outlet reports the “Take Care” hitmaker has dished out more than $70 million buying the Beverly Hills mansion of English singer-songwriter Robbie Williams. The 20,000 square feet property is apparently the biggest in the area, dwarfing its neighbors.