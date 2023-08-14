Drake Announces Hit British Show “Top Boy” Returning To Netflix For “The Final Chapter”  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Top Boy” executive producer Drake shared a dramatic teaser for the show, which returns this fall for a third and final season.

Drake has announced the return of British crime drama Top Boy which will return to Netflix this fall.

The highly acclaimed show has built a cult global following, and is frequently praised for its authentic portrayal of life on an East London housing estate while tackling pressing social issues, including mental health, racism and poverty.

On Sunday night (August 13), Top Boy Executive producer Drake revealed the show will return for a third and final season next month. He previewed a dramatic teaser for the finale on Instagram, promising to leave “No.Loose.Ends.”

“Top Boy, The Final Chapter. September 7th,” Drake penned in the caption. Check out the gripping trailer below.

Drake called for the show to be revived after two seasons of the original Channel 4 series, which aired between 2011 and 2013, and joined as executive producer for the subsequent three series.

While fans called for Drake to make a cameo on Top Boy, cast members revealed that he was once slated to appear in the first series of the Netflix show. However, his role was axed for fear of harming the show’s authenticity.

“I don’t think it would be right,” Micheal Ward who plays “Jamie” explained to Cosmopolitan. “Because, you’ve gotta remember, Top Boy is quite authentic. So as soon as you see someone like Drake’s face, who is so huge in what he does … it might take you out. So I feel like just having it with the people from next door sort of vibe, it’s just better that way.”