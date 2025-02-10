Drake Fans Fume As Apple Music Accused Of Siding With Kendrick Lamar After Super Bowl Performance 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Apple Music is catching heat after appearing to support Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss during his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

Apple Music is facing backlash and losing subscribers after appearing to take Kendrick Lamar’s side in his ongoing feud with Drake.

The Compton native’s highly-anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show performance on Sunday (February 9) was peppered with references to his dislike of the OVO Sound founder, none more so than his diss “Not Like Us,” which refers to Drake as a pedophile.

It initially seemed like he might not perform the track, with K. Dot telling the crowd, “I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue,” and teasing the beat with several false starts.

Nonetheless, Lamar electrified the Caesars Superdome when he finally delivered “Not Like Us.”

Social media users went wild after Kendrick Lamar performed the diss, which featured a cameo from Drake’s ex Serena Williams, who c-walked to the track.

However, it wasn’t just individuals trolling the Toronto rap star. Halftime Show sponsor Apple Music joined in by sharing a post on its official social media accounts featuring the lyrics “Not Like Us,” written repeatedly.

Drake Fans Reacts To Apple Music Posting “Not Like Us” Lyrics

The post sparked criticism from Drake fans, accusing the streaming platform of siding with Kendrick Lamar.

“Picking sides is crazy, “said one Drake fan, who shared a screenshot showing they canceled their Apple Music subscription.

Picking sides is crazy pic.twitter.com/mYqolEdm2t — MallyMal (@malsopinionx) February 10, 2025

“Switching to Spotify.” added another. “#StopTheDickRiding.”

Others suggest Drake would pull his catalog from Apple Music or even sue the streaming giant.

Lmao Drake boutta pull his music from y’all platform after this 😭😭 — BREEZY SUPREME (@BreezyxSupreme) February 10, 2025

You’re getting sued. You’re getting sued. You’re getting sued. You’re getting sued. You’re getting sued. You’re getting sued. You’re getting sued. You’re getting sued. You’re getting sued. You’re getting sued. You’re getting sued. You’re getting sued. You’re getting sued. You’re… pic.twitter.com/aS8ipRA5cl — ꪖ (@qweenmunekita) February 10, 2025

Some users pointed to Drake’s allegations that Spotify had artificially amplified the diss, suggesting that Apple Music’s post might lend credence to his lawsuit claims.

Maybe them allegations wasn’t too far fetched after all because what is this 😂 — Bully Beef Bandit 🇯🇲 (@Jnrhal_85) February 10, 2025

Others still referenced rumors Drake reportedly dropped out as a potential co-owner of JAY-Z’s Tidal just days before its launch in 2015, opting instead to align with Apple Music.

Only reason I once considered going to Apple Music was when Drake was giving them priority dropping an hour there before spotify. He was a pioneer for Apple Music. Jay Z & Roc Nation was trying to take them and Spotify’s throne with Tidal but 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/ssTi7Mvx65 — george (@_georgebetz) February 10, 2025

The fact Drake legit launched Apple Music and they tweet this is nasty 🤧 https://t.co/a4hGIzGOc7 — Terrell Mallory (@_Twinndiesel) February 10, 2025

The NFL official TikTok account also taunted Drake, posting a viral clip of Lamar’s “Not Like Us’ performance.

Check out some more reactions to Apple Music taunting Drake below.

Apple Music came to finish off Drake like 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/MbDv2B9CNz — SSJ4 goku 💫🐐 (@Dro2H) February 10, 2025

Drake trying to turn off his tv 💀 pic.twitter.com/dTNxqz0Krl — Pharaoh (@PharaohAC) February 10, 2025

“Spotify just called, Apple Music just called you a minor” pic.twitter.com/P3JzpRg2o6 — 10wontmiss25 (@Messiwontmiss) February 10, 2025