Drake handed out a $10,000 prize to the winner of a lookalike contest hosted by a Toronto bakery, adding his personal touch to a fan-driven event aimed at celebrating his influence.

Casuals Cakery, located in the Republic Records artist hometown, organized the competition on Saturday (December 14), drawing a crowd of eager Drake fans dressed up as their idol. Among the contenders was Makayla Chambers, dubbed “Girl Drake,” who walked away with the grand prize after winning over the crowd and judges with her striking imitation of the artist.

She mimicked a look Drake had sported earlier this year, complete with two pigtails, an oversized beige sweater and even a drawn-on goatee.

The competition turned heads online after the bakery shared a screenshot of a direct message from the “God’s Plan” rapper himself. In the message, Drake pledged to contribute “10 bands” (a colloquial term for $10,000) as the contest’s main prize, giving the event an undeniable star-studded twist.

Fans of the multi-platinum musician arrived in droves to the bakery, showcasing their best Drake-inspired outfits, from mimicking past album covers to sporting his signature style choices. Chambers’ creativity and detailed execution ultimately set her apart, earning her both the money and title of top impersonator.

The contest marks the latest in a wave of celebrity-themed competitions popping up across North America. It comes on the heels of another viral fan event—a Timothée Chalamet-inspired costume contest held earlier this year in New York City, where the actor himself unexpectedly appeared to surprise attendees.

For Drake’s fans, making their idol proud with their playful tributes was as much a reward as the cash prize. The Toronto bakery’s lighthearted celebration highlighted the outsized influence Drake holds in his hometown and far beyond, cementing the rapper’s standing as not only a music icon but a beloved cultural figure.