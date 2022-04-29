Drake Bets On Drake And Wins Big!

There is a new Drake on the scene and he ain’t making music. He tossing the pigskin.

Toronto rapper Drake is heavily invested in American sports, often making wages on sporting events and winning big. The NFL draft is no exception.

The artist, who holds the record of having the most number-one songs in the history of Billboard, bet $100,000 that Drake London from the University of Southern California would be the first wide receiver to be selected.

Welp … Drake London was selected 8th as an overall pick and will be going to the Atlanta Falcons.

The artist took to social media to celebrate his win, showing he cashed out about $60,000 of his earnings. He titled it “Drake betting on Drake just feels right.”

The graphic shows that the “Certified Loverboy” rapper made the bet on Valentine’s day using the Stake online betting platform.

Drake bet $100K that Drake London would be the first WR off the board in the #NFLDraft



Cash Money 💰



H/T @Stake pic.twitter.com/iOTmYr4LH2 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 29, 2022

While the OVO leader might not have known a lot about the athlete, other than the fact that the two share the same name, some folk who know Drake London really well are his family members.

In this clip, posted by the National Football League, his immediate relatives talk about what a hard worker London is and how proud they are.

One particularly touching moment is then his older sister said through tears of joy, “all the journals I ever kept, I have prayers for you.”

"I know you're my little brother, but you're my hero."@DrakeLondon_'s family gave him the best surprise ❤️



(by @surface) pic.twitter.com/rls3mK8WuS — NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2022

Now let’s see if the young man can bring Hotlanta to the Super Bowl!