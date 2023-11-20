Drake Has A Big Night At 2023 Billboard Music Awards

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Rich Flex” rhymer is now tied with Taylor Swift for most career wins.

The winners of the 2023 Billboard Music Awards were revealed on Sunday (November 19). Hip-Hop recording artist Drake prevailed multiple times.

Drake earned five Billboard Music Awards this year. The For All the Dogs album creator scored solo victories in the Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist and Top Rap Touring Artist categories.

In addition, the Canadian performer won Billboard Music Awards for Top Rap Album (Her Loss with 21 Savage) and Top Rap Song (“Rich Flex” with 21 Savage).

Pop star Taylor Swift also had a successful night. Swift gained ten more Billboard Music Awards, bringing her career total to 39. She now ties Drake for the most BBMA wins of all time.

Country singer Morgan Wallen took home the most trophies in 2023. Wallen racked up eleven wins, including Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album.

Additionally, other Hip-Hop representatives besides Drake added Billboard Music Awards to their respective collections of industry honors. Top Rap Female Artist went to Nicki Minaj. 21 Savage got three wins.

Latto and Metro Boomin received their first BBMAs. Latto won Top Global K-Pop Song as a feature on “Seven” by Jungkook. Metro, along with 21 Savage and The Weeknd, won Top Collaboration for “Creepin’.”