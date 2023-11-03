Drake Claims Title For Highest-Grossing Rap Touring Act Of All Time

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Check out the other artists who made Billboard’s top rap tour list.

Drake has made music history yet again. According to Billboard, the OVO Sound boss has sold more than 3.9 million concert tickets, grossing roughly $472.9 million.

Over the course of his career, Drake has performed 304 shows in all of his tours. His first tour concert was at Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania on April 9, 2010. That night, he and his team made $191,000, which is minimal compared to the $13.5 million at the O2 Arena in London in April 2019.

Runner up to that top spot is Jay-Z, who’s made roughly $430.5 million over the 402 shows he’s performed over his lifetime. His biggest reported show is actually in his hometown of Brooklyn. During a three-day mega series, he pulled in $7.4 million while setting up shop at the Barclays Center in September and October 2012.

Others who made the Top 20 tour earners in rap are Post Malone ($245.7 million), Kendrick Lamar ($164.5 million), Kanye West ($161.2 million), Eminem ($151.7 million), Black Eyed Peas ($119.4 million), Lil Wayne ($111.7 million), J. Cole ($91.7 million), 50 Cent ($81.7 million), Snoop Dogg ($73.7 million), Travis Scott ($65.9 million), Tyler, the Creator ($56.8 million), Wiz Khalifa ($45.2 million), Lil Baby ($45.1 million), Future ($44.7M), Beastie Boys ($36.1 millions), $uicideboy$ ($32.3 millions), Chance the Rapper ($28.1 millions) and Nicki Minaj ($26.9 millions).