Drake Blocks Out Taylor Swift On IG Post After “Rich Flex” Gets Blocked From No. 1

It looks like #Drake threw some shade at #TaylorSwift.

Many Drake fans likely expected he and Atlanta rapper 21 Savage would have the #1 song in America this week. However, a song by Taylor Swift prevented the Hip Hop duo from reaching that goal.

Drake and 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex” missed out on debuting atop the weekly Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Her Loss collaboration opened in the runner-up slot behind Taylor Swift’s three-week champion “Anti-Hero.”

Despite only peaking at #2 with the “Rich Flex” single, Drake still managed to occupy eight positions in the latest Hot 100’s Top 10. The OVO Sound leader posted about the accomplishment on social media.

Drake uploaded the most recent Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10 chart to his Instagram Story. For his IG post, the 36-year-old entertainer blocked out “Anti-Hero” and Taylor Swift’s name at #1 with different emojis.

Drake & 21 Savage Did Make It To No.1 On The Album Chart

Taylor Swift increased her chances of remaining at #1 on the Hot 100 by releasing seven “Anti-Hero” remixes between November 7 and November 10. According to Billboard, “Anti-Hero” racked up 31.1 million streams and 327,000 sales during the tracking period.

“Rich Flex” reportedly tallied 58.9 million streams in its first week of release. The single did reach #1 on the Streaming Songs chart. Drake now has fifteen Number Ones on that tally. 21 Savage has three Streaming Songs chart-toppers.

Even though Taylor Swift blocked Drake and 21 Savage from the pinnacle of the Hot 100, she could not stop the pair from leading the Billboard 200 album chart. Her Loss debuted at #1 with an impressive 404,000 first-week units.

Drake and 21 Savage originally planned to release Her Loss on October 28. They supposedly delayed the project because producer Noah “40” Shebib contracted COVID-19. If Her Loss had come out on that date, it would have been competing with the second week of Swift’s Midnights which tallied 342,000 units in week two.