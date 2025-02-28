Drake Call Out His Former Collaborators In Explicit Concert Rant

Drake has seemingly reminded the world that he has not forgotten how many of his previous collaborators turned their back on him last year. In a new viral video circulating on social media, Drake compared his friends-turned-foes to that of female genitalia in an explicit rant during his concert in Brisbane. Though the Toronto rapper […]

Drake has seemingly reminded the world that he has not forgotten how many of his previous collaborators turned their back on him last year.

In a new viral video circulating on social media, Drake compared his friends-turned-foes to that of female genitalia in an explicit rant during his concert in Brisbane. Though the Toronto rapper didn’t name any artist in particular, his words were strong enough to suggest that he had several individuals on his mind whom he was convinced betrayed him during his rap battle with Kendrick Lamar in 2024.

“For all my collaborators, the producers & the artists I’ve worked with…” Drake started off before making a sharp turn, saying, “You know, the ones that didn’t turn p#### on me… I mean, the ones that are still real. I appreciate you.”

Drake calls out the artists who turned on him in Brisbane 👀



“For all my collaborators, the producers & the artists I’ve worked with…”



“You know, the ones that didn’t turn p*ssy on me… I mean, the ones that are still real. I appreciate you.” pic.twitter.com/O8hS73sQDq — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) February 27, 2025

Drake’s words fall on the heels of his right hand man PARTYNEXTDOOR dissing Tory Lanez, and subsequently apologizing, after catching on to his viral video vowing to compete with top Canadian artists such as the hit-making OVO duo. Additionally, his rant occurred at the finale show of his Anita Max Win Tour in Australia, which was cut short earlier this month when he abruptly canceled the last four shows.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, a Reddit user claiming to be a worker at the venue in Brisbane where Drake performed the final show of the tour at, alleges the concert was a disaster. Apparently the issues began due to Drizzy’s late sound check, and snowballed from there.

“He wanted to do a closed sound check at 6pm,” the Reddit user claimed. “Which usually happens at 3pm. Everyone had to leave the building or stay in the courtyard if they had already been let in, but staff were allowed to stay.”

Adding fuel to the fire, the worker also claimed patrons were subjected to long waits and even experienced health issues, as a result.

‘We opened from 5:30pm and our first customer got in at 7:30pm and we were supposed to close outlets at 8pm but didn’t until 10pm.’

Patrons attending the VIP party upstairs either had to get in before 5:30pm, or they were stuck outside and not allowed to join the party until gates re-opened.

“He was late both nights because he wasn’t on site until he was ready to perform and barricaded the back of the arena to enter the stage that way instead of coming in from backstage,” the user alleged. “Patrons were leaving by 10:30pm because it was either really late, or they thought it was too loud/bad sound and he finished at 11:30pm.”