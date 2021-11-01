Drake Back On The Top Of The Charts – AGAIN

Drake’s new album “Certified Lover Boy” continues to dominate the charts in the United States. He’s #1 again for the FIFTH week!

Drake has scored a fifth week at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart as Certified Lover Boy rebounds to number one.

He keeps a charging Morgan Wallen from a return to the summit – the country star’s former 10-week Billboard 200 number one, Dangerous: The Double Album, jumps up to two from eight, one spot ahead of Doja Cat’s Planet.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Sincerely, Kentrell is also up at four, as is Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, which rounds out the new top five.

Meanwhile, Elton John, who topped the U.K. charts with The Lockdown Sessions on Friday (October 29th), becomes one of only 11 acts to land at least 21 Top 10 albums as he debuts the new compilation at 10.