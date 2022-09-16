Drake Claps Back At Music Critic Anthony Fantano For Leaking Fake DMs 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Music critic and YouTuber Anthony Fantano claimed, “Drake slid into my DMs,’ and shared screenshots of the messages.

Music critic Anthony Fantano is not the biggest Drake fan, panning his last few albums and slating Drizzy for lack of effort.

Therefore it came as a surprise when the YouTuber revealed, “Drake Slid Into My DMs” and dropped screenshots of the alleged messages. “Anthony! It’s Drizzy,” began the first supposed message from Drake. “I know we don’t really see eye-to-eye about music and that you are not the biggest fan of most of my albums.”

The messages continued with Drake supposedly thanking Anthony Fantano for his “kind words” on Take Care and If You’re Reading This. “But it is what it is, you know. Can always hope you’ll like the next one.”

Drake dm'd Anthony Fantano and sent him… a vegan cookie recipe 🤔 pic.twitter.com/tisqTYxc7V — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 16, 2022

The conversation then takes a bizarre twist, with Drake seemingly sending the critic a vegan cookie recipe. Fantano shared a video with his reaction to the Rap superstar’s messages on his YouTube channel, “The Needle Drop.”

Drake Responds To Anthony Fantano

However, a couple of hours after the video dropped, Drake revealed the real messages he sent Anthony Fantano. He took to his Instagram Stories with his own screenshots, and there was not a cookie receipt in sight, vegan or otherwise.

Drake mocked Fantano’s ratings system and gave him his own scathing review. “Your existence is a light 1. And the 1 is cause you are alive,” he began. “And cause you somehow wifed a black girl.”

He then doubled down in the final text message, telling Fantano, “I’m feeling a light to decent 1 on your existence.”

Instagram: Drake

Drake did not say what prompted him to reach out to Anthony Fantano, although he may just have caught wind of his Honestly Nevermind review.

Fantano gave Drake’s most recent album a “not good” rating noting a “growing sense of complacency” in his records. “This is Drake’s lowest point yet in terms of level of effort,” Fantano claimed. “He really put almost nothing into this record. It’s so one note badly produced, weakly sung, horrendously underwritten.”

Nonetheless, Fantano relished getting a reaction from Drake, claiming he lives “rent free” in the Toronto native’s head. Check out his responses below.

That b#### shared the salty ass DM to over 100 million people. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2V86NTPnkw — anthone fantano (@theneedledrop) September 16, 2022

I made that man leak his own DMs. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — anthone fantano (@theneedledrop) September 16, 2022

My rating system lives rent free in his head 😬😬😬 https://t.co/4oLAOFc2ha — anthone fantano (@theneedledrop) September 16, 2022