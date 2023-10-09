Drake Credits Lil Yachty For Making “For All The Dogs” What It Is 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake said his early anticipated For All The Dogs album wouldn’t be what it is without Lil Yachty’s contributions to the creative process.

After a series of delays, The OVO founder finally shared his highly anticipated album last week (October 6). Despite the mixed reviews, the project looks set to do huge numbers, with sales projections forecasting sales between 400,000 and 450,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

While For All The Dogs includes some stellar features from the likes of J. Cole, 21 Savage, SZA, Bad Bunny and even Drizzy’s 5-year-old son Adonis, Drake credits his friends and frequent collaborator, Lil Yachty, for making the album what it is.

The duo discussed the project during an episode of Drizzy’s new show, Table For One, shortly before the album dropped.

“I don’t think this album is what it is if I don’t get to run everything by you,” Drake told Lil Yachty. “If I don’t get to sit in the studio and write with you, and think with you, and if you don’t send me beats, and if you don’t tell me what you believe in or don’t believe in.”

Drake also gave his listeners a PSA about the importance of having the right people around you during the creative process.

“The realest s### you can get is somebody that cares about you enough to tell you their real opinion,” he added. “That’s what you need to find in your life, all you p######.” Listen to their chat below.

Lil Yachty Says For All The Dogs Features Some Of Drake’s Best Work

Last month, as Drake was putting the finishing touches to For All The Dogs, Lil Yachty said the album features some of Drizzy’s best work.

“I think some of the best Drake verses that I ever heard are on this album,” he shared during an episode of his A Safe Place podcast. “People gonna have a lot to say about some of his topics on this album.”

wow Lil Yachty gives the inside scoop on Drake's new album For All The Dogs 🐶



• some of Drake's best verses ever

• very controversial bars

• most energetic sounding album yet pic.twitter.com/XxBFmVFXOG — SOUND (@itsavibe) September 7, 2023

Somebody who didn’t hold back on their opinion was Joe Budden, who said Drake’s “rappin’ for the children,” on For All The Dogs. Read Drake’s lengthy response at AllHipHop.com.