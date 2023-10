Of course, Joe Budden being Joe Budden, it didn’t take long for him to reply.

Drake got brutally honest about his feelings toward Joe Budden following the release of For All the Dogs. After catching wind of Budden’s criticism of the album, the OVO Sound boss went in on the former Slaughterhouse MC, essentially labeling him a loser.

“@joebudden you have failed at music,” Drake wrote under a clip of Budden’s video commentary. “You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip cause this is what actually pays your billsFor any artist watching this just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success…a quitter give their opinion on how to achieve longevity…you switched careers cause the things that pop into your brain had you broke living cheque to cheque and the raps you write had 450 men showing up to your shows in dusty Enyce jeans to screw up their face to Mood Muzik 29 and pretend you are the goat.

“pls to any artist that’s doing what they feel is right don’t let these opinions affect your mindset after the fact…this guy is the poster child of frustration and surrendering. You retired and we never hung up your jersey we don’t even remember your number. We know you for doing this…you withdrew from rap not cause you accomplished all you need to it’s cause it wasn’t working for you.”

He continued, “I never want anybody in the generations to think that the whole ‘everybody’s entitled to their opinion’ is a real thing…this is a man projecting his own self hate and the fact I did and continue to do everything he wanted to do for himself. If you need it put in simpler terms I own a 767…he owns a modest house in the 973 and flies first class on special occasions.”

Of course, Joe Budden being Joe Budden, it didn’t take long for him to reply. He wrote, “You’ll grow up sooner than later. Father time is undefeated.”

Joe Budden has a knack for enflaming rappers and their fans with his opinions on their music. More recently, Budden laid into Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s collaboration “Bongos,” which arrived on September 8.

This record don’t seem like it has lasting power,” the podcaster said. “It’s that hard-ass beat, the hook is not hooking for me, there’s nothing in it to make it stay, one, and two, I know y’all think Sexyy Red is paying me she’s not, but this commercialized ratchet has passed. It’s ghetto ratchet time. Neither one of them are ghetto ratchet on this song. I think they both have potential to be, and Cardi normally smokes ghetto ratchet, but she’s too big.”

He added, “And neither one of them are ghetto ratchet on this song. We need a ‘Bodak Yellow’ now. This sounds like two women who can’t make a song.”

Logic also frequently finds himself in Budden’s crosshairs. Budden lambasted Logic after hearing the 33-year-old rapper’s cover of Ice Cube’s single “It Was a Good Day” in March. Budden pleaded with Logic to retire, saying, “Logic, I beg of you, I’m pleading with you – please join me in retirement. Never step near a recording device again. Throw your phone in the ocean. Be allergic to microphones. Promise your fans nothing. Don’t go to the studio ever again. You are the worst, yo. You are really, really bad. And then when we think he can’t get any worse, you have the bright idea of doing an Ice Cube flip.”