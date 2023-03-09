Joe Budden Scolds Logic For Covering Ice Cube’s “It Was A Good Day”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Joe Budden continued to criticize Logic, this time taking issue with the Maryland-bred rapper’s cover of an Ice Cube classic.

Joe Budden lambasted Logic after hearing the 33-year-old rapper’s cover of Ice Cube’s single “It Was a Good Day.”

The rapper-turned-podcaster urged Logic to retire on an episode of the Joe Budden Podcast. The former Slaughterhouse member revisited his past criticism of Logic in reaction to the Ice Cube cover, which dropped on Monday (March 6).

“Logic, I beg of you, I’m pleading with you – please join me in retirement,” Joe Budden said. “Never step near a recording device again. Throw your phone in the ocean. Be allergic to microphones. Promise your fans nothing. Don’t go to the studio ever again. You are the worst, yo. You are really, really bad. And then when we think he can’t get any worse, you have the bright idea of doing an Ice Cube flip.”

Joe Budden, who once called Logic one of the “worst rappers to ever grace a mic,” explained his beef with the Maryland native on his eponymous podcast. The retired rapper called Logic a panderer.

“Logic is just not himself,” Joe Budden said. “I just think that Logic should be himself. He panders to the Black community every other second. Well, that’s the problem with panderers is that they always gotta find something new to pander to.”

He continued, “I had a beef with him since he did that 1-800 mental health number s###. I thought that was disgusting, but I could have been wrong. But ever since then, all of that Martin Luther King, ‘We Have a Dream,’ freedom fighter speech s### he be trying to do, I don’t buy it. Now, I can be wrong in that.”

Listen to Joe Budden’s comments about Logic below. The topic begins around the four-minute mark of the episode.