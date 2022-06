Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rap star Drake finally addressed the harsh criticism he’s facing for the sound of his new album,” Honestly, Nevermind.”

Drake has addressed the criticism about his new album Honestly, Nevermind.

The rapper celebrated his seventh studio album with a release party. reports.

During his release party speech, Drake responded to criticism of the new album.

“It’s all good if you don’t get it yet,” he assured. “That’s what we do! We wait for you to catch up.”

With the album track “Calling My Name” playing in the background, Drake continued, “We in here, though, we caught up already. On to the next. My goodness!”

The Guardian rated the album three stars in a review, calling it “dull,” “spectacularly annoying” and “cliche.”

Despite Drake taking on a different genre of music with house and EDM coming to the forefront in Honestly, Nevermind, an Esquire review published on Friday called it “typical,” saying, “The tone of the album follows the usual toxic, passive-aggressive, sad-boy-hours-esque theme that Drake has built his image around.”