Drake Shares Cryptic Posts Amid Fan Backlash After Pulling UMG & Spotify Petition 

Drake is catching heat online after unexpectedly withdrawing a bombshell petition against Universal Music Group (UMG) and Spotify. However, the Toronto superstar has chosen to sidestep the backlash, instead sharing a series of cryptic Instagram posts without addressing the controversy.
On Tuesday evening (January 14) Drake took to his Instagram Stories to drop off a pair of selfies. In the first, Drizzy shows love to Dipset amid the ongoing drama between Cam’ron and Jim Jones.
Drake donned the Diplomats jacket Capo gifted him when he called him the “Official 5th member of Dipset,” following their guest appearance at his two Apollo Theater shows in January 2023.
“dips forever,” he wrote on the photo.
The second photo showed Drake crouching in a camouflage outfit with matching Timberland boots adorned with the Young Money logo.
He also shared another captionless photo, this time of Yung Lean.
Social Media Reacts To Drake Withdrawing UMG Petition
Drake shared the cryptic posts just hours after news broke that he officially withdrew one of his petitions against UMG and Spotify. The defamation petition against UMG and iHeart in Texas remains active.
He initially alleged that the industry giants conspired to inflate streaming figures for Kendrick Lamar’s iconic diss, “Not Like Us.” His legal team later clarified that no financial penalties would be imposed on any party following the withdrawal.
The move sparked feverish speculation about Drake’s motivations, with many online criticizing him for initiating legal action in the first place.
One person shared, “Drake fans told us last year this case would benefit every single artist in years to come just for him to pull out due to lack of evidence.”
Another user claimed, “Drake did that petition to try and step on #GNX and it failed.”
