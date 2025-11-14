Drake Debuts Fresh Curly Hairstyle & Triggers The Internet

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake showed off a curly new hairstyle and dropped a cryptic IG caption while teasing what might be a major new project.

Drake pulled up on the ‘Gram this week with a new curly ’do and a caption that had people squinting at their screens like it was a riddle from the Sphinx.

The Toronto rapper appeared in what looked like a studio session, sporting tight curls that instantly drew comparisons to Benny Blanco.

It wasn’t just the hair, though; he threw in one of his signature cryptic captions that read, “To each their own…unless of course they lease and don’t own.”

So now people are in full decoding mode, trying to figure out if that’s a jab, a flex, or a teaser for something cooking in the lab.

As a Drake hater, I like when he wears his natural hair out like this.



I mean I love seeing anybody rock their 3/4 type hair out and he’s no different.



The duck lips still gots to go tho https://t.co/cDqhuSql9m — Queens (@butlikebefr) November 13, 2025

This all lines up with the whispers around his long-awaited album ICEMAN, which was rumored to drop late October or early November. That didn’t happen, obviously, but folks are still on edge waiting for it.

Even Johnny Manziel swore it was coming around Halloween. Guess not.

Drake’s been doing his usual social media chess moves, liking ICEMAN-related posts, sliding into timelines with subtle hints and basically fanning the flames around the album’s release. No date yet, but industry heads think it could still drop sometime in 2025.

This would be his first big solo drop since his lyrical slugfest with Kendrick Lamar and a bunch of legal headaches, including his most recent lawsuit filed by Italian photographer Gabriele Galimberti, who claims Drake jacked his “Amerigun” photo concept for the “What Did I Miss?” video.

Yall Are Biased

💭 Let’s Be Real…

Y’all complain about how Drake dresses or styles his hair, nails but never say a word when Snoop has been doing the exact same thing. For decades🤔



That hairstyle has been common in L.A. and hoods across the country for years.

It’s not new… pic.twitter.com/gxTIgN3yFb — Cousin Tino ™️ (@TINOISFUNNY) November 11, 2025

Has Drake always been this gay or I’m tripping? — brent (@bgayorbstraight) November 13, 2025

Cuh, this n#### Drake got one more time to post a pick puckering his lips before i unfollow his ass!!! Quit doing that gay ahh s###! — Sneakfreak (@sn3ak3rtweak3r) November 13, 2025

So who is Drake then ? N#### can’t wear a certain hairstyle now ? You do realize Drake is nearly 40 now right ? Y’all keep bringing up the version Drake that existed soooo long ago in the 90s lmao. N#### been immersed in the American scene for over 20 yrs now and his Dad is… — eternity.void.ai (@eternityvoidai) November 11, 2025