Drake Debuts Fresh Curly Hairstyle & Triggers The Internet

Drake pulled up on the ‘Gram this week with a new curly ’do and a caption that had people squinting at their screens like it was a riddle from the Sphinx.
The Toronto rapper appeared in what looked like a studio session, sporting tight curls that instantly drew comparisons to Benny Blanco.
It wasn’t just the hair, though; he threw in one of his signature cryptic captions that read, “To each their own…unless of course they lease and don’t own.”
So now people are in full decoding mode, trying to figure out if that’s a jab, a flex, or a teaser for something cooking in the lab.
This all lines up with the whispers around his long-awaited album ICEMAN, which was rumored to drop late October or early November. That didn’t happen, obviously, but folks are still on edge waiting for it.
Even Johnny Manziel swore it was coming around Halloween. Guess not.
Drake’s been doing his usual social media chess moves, liking ICEMAN-related posts, sliding into timelines with subtle hints and basically fanning the flames around the album’s release. No date yet, but industry heads think it could still drop sometime in 2025.
This would be his first big solo drop since his lyrical slugfest with Kendrick Lamar and a bunch of legal headaches, including his most recent lawsuit filed by Italian photographer Gabriele Galimberti, who claims Drake jacked his “Amerigun” photo concept for the “What Did I Miss?” video.