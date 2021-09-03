Drake Dedicates ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Album To Nadia Ntuli & Mercedes Morr

After months of delays, Certified Lover Boy finally arrived today (September 3). Drake’s sixth studio LP includes features by Jay-Z, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Travis Scott, Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and more.

The highly-anticipated album instantly dominated social media conversations. Plus, Certified Lover Boy quickly climbed to #1 on the iTunes all-genre chart, surpassing Kanye West’s recently released Donda.

Drake and his fans celebrated the delivery of Certified Lover Boy on DSPs. The OVO Sound frontman also used the body of work to pay tribute to deceased Instagram influencers Nadia Ntuli and Jenae “Miss Mercedes Morr” Gagnier.

“A combination of toxic masculinity and acceptance of truth which is inevitably heartbreaking. Executive produced by me, Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, and Noel Cadastre. Dedicated to Nadia Ntuli and Mercedes Morr. RIP 💖,” reads an Apple Music description for Certified Lover Boy written by Drake.

Nadia Ntuli, who was said to be a close friend of Drake, reportedly died in a motor vehicle accident earlier this year. Very few details about her death were made public. Apparent associates of Nadia Ntuli, like Tanzanian activist Mange Kimambi, shared their condolences on social media.

Mercedes Morr was allegedly killed in a murder-suicide on August 29. She was found dead in her Texas apartment. The Richmond Police Department identified the suspect as 34-year-old Kevin Accorto. A medical examiner determined Accorto stabbed himself to death.

Fellow Hip Hop superstar Cardi B also spoke out about the death of Mercedes Morr. According to TMZ, Morr’s family was grateful the Invasion of Privacy album creator brought awareness to the 33-year-old woman’s tragic passing.

“So sad and f### you b###### and nikkas trying to justify it cause of her lifestyle. Ya will hate on a bad b#### dead or alive. She was a sweetheart,” wrote Cardi B on an Instagram Story about Mercedes Morr.