Drake Delays His Apollo Theater Debut Again

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake postponed his first-ever performance at the Apollo Theater for a second time, pushing his debut to 2023.

Fans must wait until 2023 to see Drake perform at the Apollo Theater in New York.

Drake announced another postponement for his Apollo Theater shows on Friday (December 2). He was scheduled to perform at the legendary venue on December 6 and 7. The concerts were rescheduled for January 21 and 22.

“These upcoming shows for SiriusXM are so incredibly special for us,” Drake, SiriusXM and Sound 42 said in a joint statement. “If you are going to play the world famous Apollo Theater, it has to be a world class production. We as a team have been working around the clock not just putting together a concert but an experience our fans deserve.”

Drake was originally supposed to make his Apollo Theater debut on November 11. He postponed the event following the death of Takeoff.

The OVO star and SiriusXM blamed production issues for the latest delay. They credited the Apollo Theater for being “incredibly gracious throughout this process.”

“We are up against some production delays that are just out of our control,” the joint statement explained. “After many difficult meetings and conversations trying to navigate these challenges, we are forced to make the unfortunate decision to push these shows out a little further to allow the necessary time for the work to be completed.”

Find out more information about Drake’s Apollo Theater concerts here.