Drake Reschedules Apollo Theater Show Due To Takeoff’s Funeral

Drake was originally scheduled to perform at the Apollo Theater on November 11, but he postponed the show to pay respect to the late Takeoff.

Takeoff’s funeral will be held in Atlanta on Friday (November 11). Drake was booked to perform at the Apollo on the same day, but he announced a change of plans on Monday (November 7).

“The Apollo show has been moved to allow us to pay respect to our dear friend this weekend,” Drake wrote on Instagram. “We have added a second date for the fans.”

Drake’s first-ever show at the Apollo has been rescheduled for December 6. He will also perform at the legendary theater on December 7.

Last week, Drake paid tribute to the late Takeoff on SiriusXM. The OVO rapper spoke about their bond during an episode of his Table For One radio show.

“I’m sure people know how we started, of course, with ‘Versace,’” Drake said regarding Takeoff. “And from there, we formed a brotherhood. I always talk about the fact that this was one family. My friends in the music industry are not friends, they’re family. So, our deepest condolences. Tragic loss for all of us and a dark cloud over this business that we love so much.”

Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston on November 1. He was 28.