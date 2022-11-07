Takeoff Funeral Details Revealed; No Suspects In Custody

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston on November 1. The Migos rapper’s funeral will be held in Atlanta on November 11.

A funeral for Takeoff will be held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday (November 11).

According to multiple reports, Pastor Jesse Curney III of the New Mercies Christian Church will handle the eulogy. The service is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. EST.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley on November 1. He was 28.

The Migos member died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven’t publicly identified any suspects in the fatal shooting. A video showed Takeoff’s uncle and longtime rap partner Quavo involved in an argument before shots were fired.

Last week, authorities urged witnesses to come forward and help identify the shooter. The deadly incident occurred following a private party, which police said at least 40 people attended.

“We’re looking for anything to help us from there,” Sgt. Michael Arrington said at a press conference. “We want to find justice for [Takeoff’s] family. They’re going through a lot right now. And the only thing that we can do is hope that y’all reach out and assist us in any way to lead to evidence that will help us to apprehend and get charges and arrest on the person responsible for the death of Takeoff.”

Houston police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 713-222-8477.