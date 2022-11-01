Mayor Pleads For Police Cooperation After Takeoff Shooting, Not Revenge

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner called on witnesses to come forward with information about the fatal shooting of Takeoff.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner asked witnesses to help police identify Takeoff’s killer and prevent more violence related to the Migos rapper’s deadly shooting.

The mayor discussed Takeoff’s death at a press conference on Tuesday (November 1). Turner urged people to speak with police if they attended the private event where Takeoff was fatally shot.

“I want again to plead to the persons who were there who have information on who these shooters were,” Turner said. “Give HPD and law enforcement information so we can solve this situation sooner rather than later. So you don’t have others out there trying to solve it for themselves. Okay? We owe that to Takeoff’s mom and to the family.”

He continued, “And I want the mother to know and the family members to know that this city is praying for them. And we value their family member’s life, and we intend to solve it. And that’s why we are standing here. We intend to solve it because these types of shootings just can’t happen and then we move on to the next one.”

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley on Tuesday morning. He was 28.