Drake To Perform At Apollo Theater For First Time

Drake is teaming up with SiriusXM to stage an exclusive concert at one of the most famous venues in New York.

Drake will perform at the legendary Apollo Theater for the first time in his career.

The OVO rapper and SiriusXM announced the exclusive event on Tuesday (October 4). Drake’s concert is scheduled to take place at the Apollo Theater in Harlem on November 11.

SiriusXM also launched a contest, giving fans an opportunity to win tickets to the event. Entries are limited to one per person.

“For a chance to win tickets to this event, scan the QR code to listen to Sound 42 (Ch. 42) on the SXM App anytime from now until 11 pm ET on October 26, 2022,” SiriusXM explained. “Then watch for a pop-up message on how to enter.”

SiriusXM provided two options to non-subscribers looking to win the Drake tickets. One involved signing up for a free trial while the other allowed contestants to enter via mail.

“On a postcard or a 3×5 card legibly print your first and last name, complete postal address, phone number and email address and the name and date of the Event you wish to attend if selected as a winner,” SiriusXM noted. “And mail it in an envelope with proper postage to SXM ENTRIES, DRAKE AT THE APOLLO, PO BOX 1948 SOUTH HACKENSACK, NJ 07606. Your mail-in entry must be postmarked by the USPS no later than October 26, 2022 and received by Sponsor no later than five (5) days following the October 26, 2022.”

Contest winners will be part of a relatively small crowd for a Drake concert. The Apollo Theater is a 1,500-capacity venue, making it an intimate setting compared to the arenas where Drake typically performs.