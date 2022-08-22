Shazam Names Drake As The App’s Most Searched Artist Of All Time

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The record-breaking rapper adds another accomplishment to his résumé.

It may be fair to label Drake as the “King of the Streaming Era.” Since his breakout year in 2009, the Lil Wayne protégé has racked up numerous Billboard, Spotify, and Apple Music records.

Apple Inc.’s Shazam celebrated its 20-year anniversary on August 19. The music identifying application revealed some of the company’s record-breaking accomplishments, including one held by Drake.

According to an Apple.com article, Drake is the most searched act of all time on Shazam. Songs with the OVO Sound co-founder as a lead or featured artist were Shazamed over 350 million times.

“One Dance” is Drake’s most popular track on the platform with over 17 million Shazams. That track off the Views studio album spent 10 non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2016.

Drake’s musical mentor, Lil Wayne, was the first artist to hit 1 million Shazams in 2009 and the first artist to hit 10 million Shazams in 2011. “Cleanin’ Out My Closet” by Eminem was the first track to reach 1,000 Shazams in September 2002.

Shazam lists “Can’t Hold Us” by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis featuring Ray Dalton as the platform’s Top Hip-Hop/Rap Song. “All of Me” by John Legend leads the Top R&B/Soul totals. “Dance Monkey” by Tones And I is the most Shazamed song with over 41 million searches.

Throughout his career, Drake scored eleven No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Toronto native holds the record for most Hot 100 entries (277), most Top 5 entries (30), most Top 10 entries (59), most Top 20 entries (100), and most Top 40 entries (158).